Russian Firms Seek North Korean Translators to Support Influx of Workers

Russian companies are hiring Korean-language translators and cultural experts as thousands of North Korean laborers pour into Russia to fill construction and infrastructure jobs, the Daily Storm news outlet reported.

North Korea has emerged as one of Russia’s key allies since the invasion of Ukraine, sending thousands of troops and workers to Russia. This influx has created a demand for translators to manage the thousands of North Koreans now working in the country.

Job postings for Korean interpreters — some offering salaries as high as $4,000 per month — have appeared on major Russian job sites and niche Telegram channels in recent weeks, the Daily Storm reported.

One recent listing from Strana Development, a construction firm based in Moscow, sought an interpreter fluent in Korean with knowledge of North Korean culture and etiquette to work on a construction site in the capital.

Similar vacancies have appeared on Telegram channels for translators.

A reporter from the Daily Storm called the phone number on a post seeking a Korean language specialist for work with construction teams in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

The reporter was told that the position was intended for North Korean citizens, adding that “groups of 30 to 35 people will be arriving every seven to 10 days and will be assigned to various construction sites.”

“The main tasks are to help the workers adapt to their job sites, organize daily routines, provide safety briefings and define the scope and methods of work,” the employer added.