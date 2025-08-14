Russia and Ukraine Swap 84 Prisoners Each Ahead of U.S. Summit

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 84 prisoners each on Thursday, the latest in a series of swaps that have freed hundreds of captives this year and one that comes a day before presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set to meet for a high-level summit in Anchorage, Alaska.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that the United Arab Emirates mediated the swap and that the released Russian servicemen were receiving “psychological and medical assistance.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the freed Ukrainians included both military personnel and civilians, some of whom had been held since 2014, 2016 and 2017. He said “defenders of Mariupol,” referring to the occupied port city, were also among those released.
Zelensky shared photos of smiling soldiers wrapped in Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag and pledged that “there will be more exchanges.”
Large-scale swaps have been the only tangible result of three rounds of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul from May to July.
Last month, the two sides agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners each, and a Russian negotiator said Moscow had also offered to return the bodies of 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.