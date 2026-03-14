Russia's Voronchikhina Wins Second Gold Medal at Winter Paralympics

Russian skier Varvara Voronchikhina secured her second gold medal of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics on Saturday as she won the women's slalom standing, securing her nation's fifth gold under its own flag at the 2026 Games.
Ahead of Sunday's closing ceremony, the Russians have now climbed to fifth place in the medal table, with nine medals in total.
Voronchikhina, 23, had already won gold in the super-G and secured silver and bronze in the giant slalom and downhill.
In total, 10 Russian and Belarusian athletes took part at Milan-Cortina, competing under their own national anthem and flag — a first since 2014.
During last week's opening ceremony in Verona, representatives of the Russian team were booed by some spectators as they paraded behind the country's flag.
Russia was banned from the 2018 Games due to a doping scandal, although some athletes were permitted to compete under neutral colours.
Russia and Belarus were then banned from the 2022 Paralympics following the invasion of Ukraine, although they were permitted to compete as neutral athletes in the Paris Summer Paralympics two years later.
Voronchikhina's victory in Monday's super-G was Russia's first gold of the Games and the podium ceremony went off without incident.
The following day, cross-country skier Anastasiia Bagiian won gold in the women's sprint classic vision impaired event, but German silver medalist Linn Kazmaier and her guide Florian Baumann turned their backs during the podium ceremony in protest against the country's inclusion at the Games.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.