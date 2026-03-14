Russia's Voronchikhina Wins Second Gold Medal at Winter Paralympics

Russian skier Varvara Voronchikhina secured her second gold medal of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics on Saturday as she won the women's slalom standing, securing her nation's fifth gold under its own flag at the 2026 Games.

Ahead of Sunday's closing ceremony, the Russians have now climbed to fifth place in the medal table, with nine medals in total.

Voronchikhina, 23, had already won gold in the super-G and secured silver and bronze in the giant slalom and downhill.

In total, 10 Russian and Belarusian athletes took part at Milan-Cortina, competing under their own national anthem and flag — a first since 2014.