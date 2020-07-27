Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Athletes Should Face 'Blanket Ban' in Tokyo, Says Whistleblower

By AFP
Russia is banned for four years from major sporting events over manipulated doping data but its athletes can compete as neutrals. Eugene Hoshiko / AP / TASS

Doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov says no Russian athletes should be allowed to take part in next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency in December banned Russia for four years from major global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar over manipulated doping data. Russia is appealing the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Some Russians will still be allowed to compete at next year's Games in Japan as neutrals and only if they can demonstrate they were not part of what WADA believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.

But Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's anti-doping agency, called in an interview with the BBC for a total ban. 

"It should be an absolute blanket ban without any excuses or admissions of athletes," he said.

"The same personnel who were smuggling and swapping samples during Sochi (the 2014 Winter Games), they were falsifying all documentation.

"It was a progression in falsifying, day by day, of this data — an incredible fraud of unspeakable proportions. It shows the country learns absolutely nothing."

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, and claimed the four-year sanction is politically motivated. Its appeal will be heard by CAS in November.

Rodchenkov, who lives under a new identity in the United States, has written an autobiography that is being published this week.

It coincides with the original dates for the Tokyo Games, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Rodchenkov Affair" includes a striking claim that the Soviet Union boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles because Russian officials feared their doping would be exposed.

It has long been understood that the Soviet Union and its communist allies boycotted the Games in a tit-for-tat move for the West's snub of the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Read more about: Sport , Olympics , Doping

Read more

On the sidelines

Russia’s National Boxing Team Pulls Out of 2020 Olympics Over Doping Ban

“For us, the most important thing is that our boxers are able to perform under the flag of Russia and our anthem will be heard.”
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

4-Year Doping Ban on Athletes Should Scare All Russians

Russia may lose three world championships it’s set to host — volleyball in 2022, ice hockey in 2023 and water sports in 2025.
in jeopardy

Russia Again Faces Olympic Ban After Non-Compliant Recommendation

Anti-doping officials say they found evidence of manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory.
Doping evidence

Russian Athlete Savina Gets 12-Year Doping Ban

Russia has been rocked by several sporting bans after international investigations found evidence of state-sponsored doping.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.