Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Why Russia Can’t Compete in the Tokyo Olympics, But Its Athletes Can

Russian athletes have won 25 medals so far, putting them in the top five. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russian athletes have won a total of 25 medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under the neutral Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag. 

Here’s our guide to team ROC:

Why can’t Russian athletes compete under the Russian flag?

In 2015, the Russian government was accused of doping — administering performance-enhancing drugs to athletes to help them perform better. 

Further investigations from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) into doping resulted in a 2019 four-year ban from any international athletic competitions, including the Olympics, reduced to two years in 2020 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). 

Russia has always denied any involvement in state-sponsored doping.

How long will the ban continue for?

The ban on the Russian name, flag and anthem will continue throughout the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with Russian athletes continuing to compete under the ROC flag. 

How are Russian athletes still allowed to compete in the Olympics?

The WADA ruling allowed drug-free athletes to compete under neutral flags with no anthem, an action dubbed “honorable surrender.”

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), these athletes are not competing for the Russian Federation, but for the ROC. Russian symbols and flags have been banned from official imagery for the Olympics

Where are the Russian flag and anthem banned?

The Russian flag will not be flown nor the country’s national anthem performed during official opening and closing ceremonies and medal presentations in official Olympic arenas.

During the opening ceremony Russian athletes carried the ROC flag rather than the Russian flag, and a Tchaikovsky piece was played in lieu of an anthem. 

Their kits, however, are allowed to contain the red, white and blue colors of the Russian flag, and while organizers have banned the flying of the Russian flag in official arenas many hotels are still flying the tricolor. 

What have been the reactions to the ruling?

Critics claim that using ROC is a loophole and that, to all intents and purposes, Russian athletes are still representing Russia as a nation. 

Labels aside, Russian athletes remain in the top five aggregate medal-earners. Despite the technical neutrality, many Russians still support the ROC, treating the athletes as representatives of their nation. 

Read more about: Olympics , Sport , Doping

Read more

provisional suspension

Russian Swimmers Suspended From Tokyo Games Over Doping Violations

Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev were later cleared to compete.
sidelined sporting

Russia Banned for Two Years in Landmark CAS Ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling halved a four-year ban for systematic doping.
'no excuses'

Russian Athletes Should Face 'Blanket Ban' in Tokyo, Says Whistleblower

Russia is banned for four years from major sporting events over manipulated doping data but its athletes can compete as neutrals.
On the sidelines

Russia’s National Boxing Team Pulls Out of 2020 Olympics Over Doping Ban

“For us, the most important thing is that our boxers are able to perform under the flag of Russia and our anthem will be heard.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.