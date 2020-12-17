Russia Banned for Two Years in Landmark CAS Ruling

Sport's highest court on Thursday banned Russia from the international stage for two years including the rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Games but the halving of the initial punishment was described by a leading U.S. official as "a catastrophic blow to clean athletes and the integrity of sport."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling cut a four-year ban for systematic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"This Panel has imposed consequences to reflect the nature and seriousness of the non-compliance...and to ensure that the integrity of sport against the scourge of doping is maintained," said CAS in its judgment.

The statement added: "The consequences which the Panel has decided to impose are not as extensive as those sought by WADA."

"This should not, however, be read as any validation of the conduct of RUSADA [Russia's anti-doping watchdog] or the Russian authorities."

The ban runs until Dec. 16, 2022, so includes the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar which ends two days later.

Under the decision, Russians will still be allowed to compete but only as neutrals if they can prove no connection to doping.

WADA President Witold Banka hailed the ruling from the Lausanne-based CAS.

"WADA is pleased to have won this landmark case," Banka said adding that the verdict has "clearly upheld our findings that the Russian authorities brazenly and illegally manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data in an effort to cover up an institutionalized doping scheme."

'Catastrophic blow'

But there was a markedly different reaction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief executive officer Travis T. Tygart.

"USADA acknowledges the devastating decision...in the Russia case that hands WADA and clean athletes a significant loss," Tygart said in a statement.

"At this stage in this sordid Russian state-sponsored doping affair, now spanning close to a decade, there is no consolation in this weak, watered-down outcome," he added.

He called it "a catastrophic blow to clean athletes, the integrity of sport, and the rule of law."