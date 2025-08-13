Europeans Urge Trump to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire in Putin Summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his European allies urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to support Kyiv and push for a ceasefire when he meets Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska this week. A stepped-up Russian offensive, and the fact Zelensky has not been invited to the Anchorage meeting Friday, have heightened fears that Trump and Putin could strike a deal that forces painful concessions on Ukraine. According to an AFP analysis of battlefield data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces made their biggest 24-hour advance into Ukraine in more than a year on Tuesday. As the war rages on in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky flew to Berlin and joined Chancellor Friedrich Merz on an online call with other European leaders, and the NATO and EU chiefs, in which they talked to Trump and urged a united stance against Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron said afterwards that "the American will is to obtain a ceasefire." Speaking in Berlin, Zelensky said that "we hope that the central topic at the meeting will be a ceasefire. An immediate ceasefire." "Sanctions must be in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire."

But he also voiced doubt about Moscow's intentions and said: "I have told my colleagues, the U.S. president, and our European friends, that Putin definitely does not want peace." Merz, standing beside Zelensky, also said that "a ceasefire must come first" before any peace talks and that Ukraine must "at the table" at any follow-up meeting after Alaska. Any negotiations must include robust security guarantees for Kyiv and "be part of a joint transatlantic strategy," he said. 'Feel-out meeting' Trump on Monday played down the possibility of a breakthrough in Alaska but said he expected "constructive conversations" with Putin. "This is really a feel-out meeting a little bit," Trump said. But he added that eventually "there'll be some swapping, there'll be some changes in land." Merz said "Ukraine is ready to negotiate on territorial issues" but also stressed that "legal recognition of Russian occupations is not up for debate." Macron said that "territorial questions concerning Ukraine can be, and will be, negotiated only by the Ukrainian president." Trump would also be pushing for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky in the future, Macron said, adding that he hoped such a meeting could be held in Europe "in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties." 'Hope for movement' After the call, European leaders voiced optimism on the path ahead. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X that "today Europe, the U.S. and NATO have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine. "We will remain in close coordination. Nobody wants peace more than us, a just and lasting peace." NATO head Mark Rutte hailed a "great" call and wrote on X: "Appreciate Trump leadership and close coordination with Allies. The ball is now in Putin's court."