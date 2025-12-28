Russia’s Syzran Oil Refinery Targeted in Overnight Ukrainian Drone Strike – Reports

Ukrainian drones attacked six Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday, with the main strike hitting the southern Samara region, where air defenses destroyed 12 drones.

The Rosneft-owned Syzran oil refinery as well as a nearby power substation were the apparent targets of the Samara attack, Russian pro-war and Ukrainian monitoring channels said.

Videos circulating online showed flashes and explosions near the site.

Authorities in Syzran declared a drone alert overnight, and air defense systems were activated.

State aviation authority Rosaviatsia temporarily halted flights at Samara’s Kurumoch airport under an emergency protocol.

Residents reported hearing up to six explosions followed by power outages in several districts of the city. Witnesses also reported seeing fire trucks heading toward the refinery.