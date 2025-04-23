Support The Moscow Times!
At Least 9 Killed in Russian Drone Strike on Bus in Southern Ukraine

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone strike on a bus transporting workers in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk killed at least nine people and wounded dozens more, regional authorities said early Wednesday.

"The enemy attack took nine lives" in the southeastern city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

"The number of wounded is constantly growing," he added, saying the figure currently stood at 30.

Ukrainian authorities also reported fires in several regions overnight after Russian attacks.

Strikes were also reported in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.

Meanwhile, in Russia, one person was reported wounded by shelling in the Belgorod region.

The attacks came as officials from the United States, Ukraine and European countries were due to hold a new round of talks in Britain on Wednesday aimed at ending the war.

