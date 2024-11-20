Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Village in Northwestern Russia Evacuated After Ukrainian Drones Attack Missile Depot

Evacuated residents of the village of Kulotino, Novgorod Region. novvedomosti.ru

A wave of Ukrainian drone strikes across Russia overnight prompted the evacuation of a village near a missile depot in the northwestern Novgorod region, officials said Wednesday.

Air defense systems destroyed “several” drones in the village of Kotovo, located around 680 kilometers (420 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, according to Novgorod region Governor Andrei Nikitin. No one was injured in the attack, he said.

“Residents of the village have been relocated to temporary accommodation centers in the town of Okulovk. They are receiving hot meals and beds,” Nikitin wrote on Telegram, referring to a nearby town.

In an accompanying video, he said that elderly and disabled residents were hospitalized for monitoring out of an abundance of caution.

Kotovo is home to the 13th arsenal of the Russian military’s main missile and artillery directorate. Residents told media in September that some of them began leaving the town following Ukrainian strikes on similar targets in other regions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted 44 drones overnight, including 20 over the Novgorod region.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s national security and defense council’s disinformation countermeasures center, confirmed the attack on the Kotovo arsenal. He claimed the facility stored a range of Russian missiles, including S-300 and S-400 systems.

Read more about: Novgorod , Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Strike in Russia’s Kursk Region Kills 2

Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said a “Ukrainian copter drone” targeted a civilian vehicle in the Lgovsky District.
1 Min read

​​Russia Says Downed Ukrainian Drones, ATACMS Missiles

The Defense Ministry said it downed a Ukrainian drone over the republic of Tatarstan, which lies some 1,100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
2 Min read

Ukraine Attack Drones Strike Russia Energy Sites

Footage published on social media showed an oil refinery in the western Smolensk region in flames.
2 Min read

Russian Aerial Attacks Wound Over a Dozen in Ukraine

Nine were wounded, including four children, in the southern city of Odesa, by falling debris from an overnight drone attack, the emergency services said...
1 Min read