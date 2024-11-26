Russia Launches Record Drone Attack on Ukraine, Strikes Critical Infrastructure

Russia launched its largest-ever drone assault on Ukraine overnight, damaging buildings and critical infrastructure in multiple regions, Ukrainian authorities said early Tuesday.
"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," Ukraine's air force said, referring to Iranian-designed drones. A total of 188 drones were deployed in the attack, it added.
Ukrainian forces said they shot down 76 drones across 17 regions, with an additional 95 either disappearing from radar or being neutralized by electronic jamming systems. Moscow also launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to the air force.
"Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions due to massive drone attacks," the air force statement said.
AFP journalists heard explosions ring out over the capital, while Kyiv city officials said the air alert had lasted five hours and 10 Russian drones were shot down there.
