Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of ‘Undermining’ Energy Truce With Oil Depot Strike

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of “undermining” a temporary pause on attacks against energy infrastructure by launching a drone strike on an oil depot in the southern Krasnodar region overnight.

“The Kyiv regime launched a deliberate attack using three fixed-wing UAVs on an energy facility in the village of Kavkazskaya,” the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.

According to the military, the facility is used to transfer oil from rail tankers into the pipeline system operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The drone attack caused a fuel tank to rupture and a fire to break out across 1,700 square meters, it added.

Earlier, authorities in the Krasnodar region said more than 200 emergency responders were dispatched to battle the fire. Videos shared by Telegram news channels showed firefighters struggling to extinguish the large blaze.

“It is clear that this was another carefully planned provocation by the Kyiv regime aimed at undermining the U.S. president’s peace initiatives,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the attack.