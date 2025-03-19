Russia Launches Air Attack on Ukraine, Hitting Hospitals and Killing 1

Russia's military launched a wave of air attacks on Ukraine overnight, firing six missiles and dozens of drones in a barrage that killed one person and damaged two hospitals, Ukrainian authorities said early Wednesday.
The Ukrainian air force said its defense units shot down 72 of 145 drones but did not mention the missiles.
Prosecutors said a hospital in the northeastern Sumy region was hit late Tuesday while 21 staff members and 147 patients were inside. Another hospital nearby suffered repeated strikes while 11 employees and 49 patients sheltered inside.
"The hospital premises were heavily damaged. A fire broke out," the prosecutor general's office said.
A separate Russian attack on a residential building in the Sumy region killed a 29-year-old man and wounded three others, prosecutors added.
The strikes came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to pause strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, a deal that Ukraine also supported. However, the highly anticipated conversation failed to produce a broader ceasefire agreement.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's national railway service reported that drones struck a railway energy facility in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, though train services were not disrupted.
"So much for a pause in the attacks on the energy sector or an 'energy truce' from the enemy," the railway said in a statement.
In Bucha, outside Kyiv, a French citizen was wounded in an overnight drone attack, AFP journalists reported.
Several vehicles and buildings were damaged in the suburb, which Russian forces occupied shortly after launching their full-scale invasion in February 2022.
