Russia Launches Air Attack on Ukraine, Hitting Hospitals and Killing 1

Russia's military launched a wave of air attacks on Ukraine overnight, firing six missiles and dozens of drones in a barrage that killed one person and damaged two hospitals, Ukrainian authorities said early Wednesday.

The Ukrainian air force said its defense units shot down 72 of 145 drones but did not mention the missiles.

Prosecutors said a hospital in the northeastern Sumy region was hit late Tuesday while 21 staff members and 147 patients were inside. Another hospital nearby suffered repeated strikes while 11 employees and 49 patients sheltered inside.

"The hospital premises were heavily damaged. A fire broke out," the prosecutor general's office said.