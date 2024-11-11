Drone Strike on Belgorod Apartment Likely Russian, Investigation Claims

A drone strike on an apartment complex in the southwestern city of Belgorod last week was likely carried out by Russian forces, according to a visual investigation by the independent news outlet Pepel.

At least two people were injured and several apartments and cars were damaged in the attack last Tuesday. Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said at the time that Ukrainian forces were behind the drone strike.

But security footage reviewed by Pepel shows the unmanned aircraft that struck into the apartment as resembling an Iranian-designed Shahed drone — a “loitering munition” widely used by the Russian military to strike targets in Ukraine.

“Only this combat drone has a distinctive nose and triangular wings with blunt ends, which are clearly visible in the surveillance video,” Pepel wrote.