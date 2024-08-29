×
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Strikes on Russia's Belgorod Region

By AFP
t.me/vvgladkov

Ukrainian strikes on the southwestern Belgorod region killed one person and injured two others, regional authorities said early Thursday.

"The town of Shebekino was targeted by Ukrainian forces" and "unfortunately, one person was killed," Belgorod region Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Two other people were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, he said, while the airstrikes also damaged an administrative building.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday morning that it had shot down a drone over the Belgorod region overnight.

Two more drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, which like Belgorod also borders Ukraine, and three others were downed over annexed Crimea, the Defense Ministry said in a message on Telegram.

The Belgorod region has come under heavy fire, and earlier this month, residents were evacuated from several border villages.

On Monday authorities in Belgorod said six civilians had been killed in attacks.

Read more about: Belgorod , Drones , Ukraine war

