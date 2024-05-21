Support The Moscow Times!
Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod

A woman was killed and three others were wounded in a drone strike on western Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.

“A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car where a driver and three passengers were sitting,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, characterizing the strike as a “targeted attack on civilians.”

“Sadly, there’s a victim: a woman died from her injuries sustained during the explosion,” he said.

Gladkov added that the woman’s husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law were hospitalized in the city of Belgorod.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces had shot down one missile and two drones over the Belgorod region overnight.  

Gladkov did not specify whether the deadly attack took place at night or in the morning but noted that it occurred near a border checkpoint in the village of Oktyabrsky, around 10 kilometers from the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force command said its systems had shot down 28 Russian drones overnight across seven regions, including the northwestern Kharkiv region.

Regional authorities there said five people were injured in overnight attacks on homes and vehicles, while two others were injured in a missile strike on a transportation facility in the city of Kharkiv.

