Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod

A woman was killed and three others were wounded in a drone strike on western Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.

“A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car where a driver and three passengers were sitting,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, characterizing the strike as a “targeted attack on civilians.”

“Sadly, there’s a victim: a woman died from her injuries sustained during the explosion,” he said.

Gladkov added that the woman’s husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law were hospitalized in the city of Belgorod.