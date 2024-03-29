Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Crash in Russia’s Belgorod

t.me/vvgladkov

A man was killed when a Ukrainian drone crashed in the city of Belgorod on Friday, regional authorities said. 

Photos shared on social media showed blown-out windows of an apartment building, rescue workers retrieving a body and Belgorod region Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov meeting with residents.

“Unfortunately a man was killed in an explosion,” Gladkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram without identifying the victim by name. 

The man’s wife was hospitalized with a concussion, cuts on her face and burns on her legs, he added.

A second resident sought medical help after receiving shrapnel wounds, Gladkov said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone with air defense systems over the Belgorod region at around 2:30 p.m. Moscow time on Friday.

Recent months have seen a sharp uptick in Ukrainian attacks along Russia’s western border, as well as incursions by pro-Kyiv militias comprised of Russian volunteer fighters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed retribution for Ukrainian strikes and incursions into Russia's border regions.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Belgorod , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

drone attack

2 Dead, 19 Injured in Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Belgorod Region – Governor

Russia's Defense Ministry said 14 drones were destroyed overnight, the latest wave of attacks ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.
2 Min read
series of strikes

Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Attacks on Border Regions

Authorities opened an investigation into a Ukrainian strike that injured a civilian in a village near the border with Ukraine but did not provide further...
1 Min read
reduced to rubble

Journalist in Severe Condition, Young Daughter Killed in Russia

Khaybar Akifi was severely wounded in a drone attack that also killed his four-year-old daughter and his wife's parents in Russia's border region of Belgorod...
2 Min read
cross-border incident

3 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Border Region – Governor

At least 12 other Belgorod region towns and villages have come under drone and artillery strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said.
1 Min read