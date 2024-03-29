1 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Crash in Russia’s Belgorod

A man was killed when a Ukrainian drone crashed in the city of Belgorod on Friday, regional authorities said.

Photos shared on social media showed blown-out windows of an apartment building, rescue workers retrieving a body and Belgorod region Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov meeting with residents.

“Unfortunately a man was killed in an explosion,” Gladkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram without identifying the victim by name.

The man’s wife was hospitalized with a concussion, cuts on her face and burns on her legs, he added.