Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Woman in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Authorities in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region said a local woman was killed Thursday when a Ukrainian drone struck her home near the border.

“A woman was killed in an FPV drone attack on a private house in the village of Morkaya Orlovka,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Mokraya Orlovka is located 3 kilometers (2 miles) east of Russia’s border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region before noon Thursday local time.

Gladkov said another civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a Belgorod region village deeper into Russian territory on Wednesday. A second man was killed that day by an explosive device that detonated in a village near eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the governor added.

He said his region experienced a noticeable uptick in Ukrainian attacks on Thursday.

Western Russia’s Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions have been hit hard by shelling, air attacks and cross-border incursions since Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.