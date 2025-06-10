Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Belgorod Gas Station

A woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike on a gas station in the southwestern city of Belgorod, authorities said Tuesday.

“We were hoping for the best until the last moment,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. “But unfortunately, one civilian was killed and four were injured.”

He said rescuers recovered the woman’s body from the rubble of a collapsed building in the city, located around 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.

Three women and a man were hospitalized in stable condition, Gladkov added.