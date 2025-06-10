Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Belgorod Gas Station

A woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike on a gas station in the southwestern city of Belgorod, authorities said Tuesday.
“We were hoping for the best until the last moment,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. “But unfortunately, one civilian was killed and four were injured.”
He said rescuers recovered the woman’s body from the rubble of a collapsed building in the city, located around 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.
Three women and a man were hospitalized in stable condition, Gladkov added.
Gladkov shared a video of emergency crews and volunteers working to remove rubble from the drone strike location, as well as a local official reporting to him about the response effort.
“There’s a threat of a second drone strike,” the governor claimed.
Separately, Gladkov later said two people were injured in Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks in the town of Shebekino and the village of Proletarsky.
Cross-border attacks in border areas both in Russia and Ukraine have frequently killed and injured people since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
More than 600 Russian civilians have been killed in Ukrainian attacks across Russia and annexed Crimea since February 2022, according to authorities.
