Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone strike has killed a woman in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, officials said Friday.
“The armed forces of Ukraine have launched another terrorist attack,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
He said a kamikaze drone struck a car with three family members in the border village of Novopetrovka outside eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, which has been under heavy assault since Moscow launched a ground offensive there early last month.
“A couple and their adult daughter were in the car during the attack. The unthinkable happened, their daughter died from her injuries before an ambulance could arrive,” Gladkov said.
The father was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and broken legs, while the mother was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds on her face and chest, the governor added.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces shot down 28 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, including two in the Belgorod region.
The regional news outlet 7x7 estimates at least 248 civilians have been killed in Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, 186 of whom were residents of the Belgorod region.
Gladkov said in April that 120 civilians had been killed and more than 650 others had been wounded in Belgorod since the start of the full-scale war.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.