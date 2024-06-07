Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod

“A couple and their adult daughter were in the car during the attack. The unthinkable happened, their daughter died from her injuries before an ambulance could arrive,” Gladkov said.

He said a kamikaze drone struck a car with three family members in the border village of Novopetrovka outside eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, which has been under heavy assault since Moscow launched a ground offensive there early last month.

“The armed forces of Ukraine have launched another terrorist attack,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

The father was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and broken legs, while the mother was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds on her face and chest, the governor added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces shot down 28 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, including two in the Belgorod region.

The regional news outlet 7x7 estimates at least 248 civilians have been killed in Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, 186 of whom were residents of the Belgorod region.

Gladkov said in April that 120 civilians had been killed and more than 650 others had been wounded in Belgorod since the start of the full-scale war.