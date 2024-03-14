2 Dead, 19 Injured in Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Belgorod Region – Governor

Updated with injury count.

Two people died and 19 others were injured on Thursday in western Russia's Belgorod region as the country faced widespread drone attacks for a third day in a row, officials said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in border regions overnight, the latest wave of attacks ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election, which incumbent Vladimir Putin is all but guaranteed to win.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media that one woman was killed in the most recent Ukrainian air attacks on Thursday, while 19 others were injured.

"As a result of an explosion, a car driven by a female civilian overturned into a ditch. The woman died on the spot from her injuries," Gladkov said, adding that three other people had been wounded by shrapnel.

Earlier, he had said another person was killed and six others were wounded in a drone attack.

The strike damaged two homes and a medical facility, he added.