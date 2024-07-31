Russia Says Intercepted 19 Drones, 1 Missile in Overnight Air Attacks

Russian air defense forces downed 19 Ukrainian drones and one cruise missile over regions in the western and southern parts of the country, the defense ministry said early Wednesday, as regional authorities reported damage to buildings.
“Air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 11 drones over the Belgorod region, four over the Bryansk region and one drone each over the Kursk, Kaluga and Rostov regions and the republic of Crimea,” the military said, referring to the annexed peninsula.
“A Neptune-MD guided missile was also destroyed over the Kursk region,” it added.
Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said a fire broke out at an unidentified facility after midnight. He said the blaze was contained a few hours later and did not result in any deaths or injuries.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said overnight attacks led to minor fires at a commercial building, a house and an apartment complex in the town of Shebekino. He later claimed that Ukrainian forces fired six rounds of cluster munitions at the buildings.
The governors of the Kaluga, Rostov and Bryansk regions did not report any damage to buildings or injuries. There was no immediate comment from the Russian-installed governor of annexed Crimea about the attacks.
Ukraine’s air force, meanwhile, said that Russian forces launched one cruise missile and 89 Iranian-designed attack drones overnight.
“Today, Ukrainian air defense withstood and repelled a mass attack by enemy drones,” it said in a statement, describing it as the largest aerial barrage against the country in months.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.