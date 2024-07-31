Russia Says Intercepted 19 Drones, 1 Missile in Overnight Air Attacks

Russian air defense forces downed 19 Ukrainian drones and one cruise missile over regions in the western and southern parts of the country, the defense ministry said early Wednesday, as regional authorities reported damage to buildings.

“Air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 11 drones over the Belgorod region, four over the Bryansk region and one drone each over the Kursk, Kaluga and Rostov regions and the republic of Crimea,” the military said, referring to the annexed peninsula.

“A Neptune-MD guided missile was also destroyed over the Kursk region,” it added.

Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said a fire broke out at an unidentified facility after midnight. He said the blaze was contained a few hours later and did not result in any deaths or injuries.