Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills 1

A man was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities said early Tuesday.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place in the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, which lies directly on the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“A Ukrainian military drone struck a moving vehicle,” Gladkov said, adding that the driver of the vehicle died before paramedics could arrive.

Regional authorities issued three air raid alerts following the announcement of the man’s death.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems downed nine drones in the Belgorod region and 13 drones over the neighboring Kursk region overnight.

Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said two residents were wounded in the attacks there, while five others were hospitalized after being wounded in overnight shelling. Smirnov published photos on Telegram showing extensive damage to apartment buildings and homes.

Smirnov later said Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and defense ministry border troops repelled an attempted border incursion by Ukrainian forces.