Elderly Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Western Russia, Officials Say

Updated with attack on Voronezh region munitions depot.
Overnight drone attacks against southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region have left at least one person dead and scores of buildings and vehicles damaged, regional officials said early Tuesday.
“An elderly woman died as a result of a direct hit to a home,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that four others were injured in the strikes.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces downed or intercepted 29 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and one over the neighboring Voronezh region overnight.
Another woman was injured in early morning shelling attacks on the Kursk region, which like Belgorod and Voronezh borders Ukraine, according to acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov.
Ukraine’s military intelligence said early Tuesday that its forces struck an ammunition depot in the Voronezh region overnight, causing a fire and detonations of explosives at the site.
Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said residents of the Olkhovatsky district, where the detonations took place, were urged to stay indoors until further notice and added that no one had been injured in the attack.
Regional news outlets estimate that around 250 civilians have been killed in Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, 186 of whom were residents of the Belgorod region.
Gladkov said in April that 120 civilians had been killed and more than 650 others had been wounded in Belgorod since the start of the full-scale war.
