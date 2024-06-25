Elderly Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Western Russia, Officials Say

Updated with attack on Voronezh region munitions depot.

Overnight drone attacks against southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region have left at least one person dead and scores of buildings and vehicles damaged, regional officials said early Tuesday.

“An elderly woman died as a result of a direct hit to a home,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that four others were injured in the strikes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces downed or intercepted 29 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and one over the neighboring Voronezh region overnight.

Another woman was injured in early morning shelling attacks on the Kursk region, which like Belgorod and Voronezh borders Ukraine, according to acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov.