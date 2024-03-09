Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

By AFP
Updated:
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov (R) is seen by a house destroyed after a Ukrainian drone attack, Oct. 12, 2023. Nastoyashchi Gladkov Telegram channel

Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions overnight, mostly in the Rostov area bordering Ukraine.

Kyiv has regularly launched drones into Russia during Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, now in its third year.

"Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod region (one drone), Kursk region (two drones), Volgograd region (three drones) and Rostov region (41 drones)," the Russian army said on social media.

The southern Rostov region is a hub for the Russian army to plan its military operations in Ukraine.

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on social media that a drone attack had hit the city of Taganrog, on the Azov Sea near a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine.

He said a rescue worker was wounded but there were "no dead."

Social media channels close to the Russian army said Ukraine had targeted an aviation plant in Taganrog.

"In Taganrog, in all likelihood, the target of the raid was the Beriev aviation plant," Telegram channel Rybar, with close army links, said.

The channel also alleged that another target was a military air base further into Russia in the town of Morozovsk.

Authorities in the Kursk region, which lies further north and also borders Ukraine, said a clinic had been damaged in the main city of Kursk.

Regional Governor Roman Starovoit posted a video of himself outside "Polyclinic No. 6 in Kursk." The top of the green building was visibly damaged.

"Luckily, everyone is alive," Starovoit said, adding that medics had evacuated patients from a nearby hospital.

Kursk is a city of around 440,000 people, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Ukraine border.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Belgorod , Rostov , Kursk , Volgograd

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Zheleznogorsk

Drone Attacks Fuel Depot in Russia’s Kursk Region

The attacks came a day after Kyiv struck an oil depot in the nearby region of Belgorod, setting at least one fuel tank ablaze.
1 Min read
infrastructure strike

Ukraine Attacks Oil Depot in Russian Border Region

Kyiv has ramped up drone attacks on Russia's energy industry in the past three months.
2 Min read
Under fire

Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about attacks on residential areas.
1 Min read
Under fire

7 Wounded in Strikes on Russian Border Regions – Governors

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said all those injured in attacks early Monday, including a child, had been hospitalized.
1 Min read