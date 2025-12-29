Russia’s Regions Scale Back New Year’s Celebrations, Citing War in Ukraine

Authorities in several Russian regions have again canceled or scaled back New Year’s celebrations, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday.

With the exception of activities geared toward children, most public festivities have been canceled in the republics of Khakassia, Tyva, Bashkortostan, Buryatia and Chuvashia, as well as in the Vologda, Saratov and Leningrad regions, the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions and annexed Crimea.

“While our sons, brothers and fathers are on the front line, our main task is to be with them in our thoughts and deeds, not in noisy celebrations,” Tyva’s regional head Vladislav Khovalyg said.

He argued that large-scale New Year’s events including corporate parties and fireworks displays would be unethical while Russian troops are fighting in what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin urged officials to spend time collecting humanitarian aid for the front or meeting with soldiers and their families instead of organizing holiday events.