Russia Urges Border District To Evacuate Amid Ukraine Shelling

Russian authorities on Sunday called on residents of an area on the Ukraine border to leave their homes as Ukrainian shelling intensified this week.

The district of Shebekino in the southwestern Belgorod region on the Ukraine border has been hit by daily shelling, killing several civilians and forcing villagers to flee.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, urged residents to cooperate with authorities and evacuate from the area.

"I ask for the villages of, first of all, the Shebekino district that has been shelled, to listen to the position of authorities and leave — temporarily leave — their homes," Gladkov said on Telegram.