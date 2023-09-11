Russia Says 2 Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod

Russia said Monday it destroyed two Ukrainian drones in the western Belgorod region, with no casualties being reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the incident involved two unmanned aerial vehicles and took place around 1:20 a.m. local time.

"Air defense systems on duty destroyed two drones over the territory of Belgorod region," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drones were "shot down" over the Yakovlevsky district, which lies to the north of the regional capital of Belgorod.

"There were no casualties. Fragments of one of the drones fell on the roadway near a private residential building. All emergency services are on site," he said on Telegram.

Since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June, Russia has faced mounting waves of drone attacks, but officials have sought to downplay their significance.