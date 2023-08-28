Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Destroyed Drones Near Moscow, Ukraine Border

By AFP
The site of a downed drone near the Lyubertsy district, Moscow region. t.me/astrapress

Russian air defenses destroyed a drone approaching Moscow and two in a region bordering Ukraine, authorities said early Monday.

Air defenses in the Lyubertsy district southeast of the Russian capital "destroyed a drone flying toward Moscow," the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app without specifying whether it was Ukrainian. 

"There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports. Emergency services are on the scene," he added.

Russia's Defense Ministry also said air defenses destroyed a drone over Lyubertsy district around 4:30 am local time and blamed Kyiv for the attempted attack.

Air traffic at Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports was temporarily suspended, the state-run TASS news agency reported earlier, citing the aviation service.

Meanwhile, two other drones were destroyed by air defense systems over the western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

It did not say whether there had been damage or casualties.

Moscow and other Russian regions have been targeted by a series of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to "return" the conflict to Russia.

