Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Airports in Russia’s Volga Region Halt Flights Over Drone Threat

Kazan Airport. kazan.aero

Four airports in Russia’s Volga region have suspended flights due to the threat of drone strikes, local media reported, citing state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia and the airports’ press services. 

Airports in Nizhny Novgorod, as well as Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Naberezhnye Chelny in the republic of Tatarstan, have halted airline departures and arrivals as of Wednesday morning.

It is unclear when normal operations will resume.

The SIBUR petrochemicals company is also evacuating employees from its factories in Nizhnekamsk, a local Telegram channel reported, citing eyewitnesses. 

A Ukrainian drone was shot down over Tatarstan at 11:20 a.m. local time, the Defense Ministry said in a statement cited by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Volga region republic of Mordovia said two Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over the region overnight.

The incident marks the first attempted strike on the region some 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. 

Earlier this month, two industrial sites in Tatarstan were hit in purported Ukrainian drone attacks in the farthest-reaching strike carried out by Kyiv's forces since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor over two years ago.

Read more about: Tatarstan , Mordovia , Regions , Nizhny Novgorod , Kazan , Airlines , Drones , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

unprecedented attack

‘Difficult to Keep Calm’: Tatarstan Residents Shaken by Ukraine-Linked Drone Strikes

The purported Ukrainian attacks are the farthest-reaching strikes on Russian territory since the start of the war in Ukraine.
4 Min read
republic of Tatarstan

Russia Reports Drone Attacks Over 1,000 Km From Ukraine

A defense source in Kyiv said that Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency was behind the strikes.
2 Min read
Post-Holodomor strikes

Russia Says Downed Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Regions

The attack came as Kyiv marked Holodomor, the starvation that killed millions in Ukraine during the Stalin-era.
3 Min read
air defense

Russia Says 4 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed

The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine and over the Oryol region, further toward Moscow.
1 Min read