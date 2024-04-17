Airports in Russia’s Volga Region Halt Flights Over Drone Threat

Four airports in Russia’s Volga region have suspended flights due to the threat of drone strikes, local media reported, citing state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia and the airports’ press services.

Airports in Nizhny Novgorod, as well as Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Naberezhnye Chelny in the republic of Tatarstan, have halted airline departures and arrivals as of Wednesday morning.

It is unclear when normal operations will resume.

The SIBUR petrochemicals company is also evacuating employees from its factories in Nizhnekamsk, a local Telegram channel reported, citing eyewitnesses.