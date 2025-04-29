Interpol Launches Human Trafficking Probe Into Tatarstan Drone Factory

Interpol is investigating a professional training program for African women linked to a major Russian drone manufacturer, Bloomberg reported, citing the head of Interpol’s Botswana bureau.

The agency is probing whether the program, Alabuga Start, is involved in human trafficking following a review of its social media posts, Detective Senior Superintendent Selebatso Mokgosi told Bloomberg.

The Alabuga factory in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan is a major supplier of drones for the Russian military, producing as many as 200 Iranian-style Shahed drones per month that are then used in the country’s war on Ukraine.

Branded as a two-year accelerator that allows women from the Global South to gain employment at the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, Alabuga Start is suspected of serving as a front for luring swaths of young women to work at the drone assembly plant as Russia grapples with a domestic labor shortage.