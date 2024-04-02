Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Reports Drone Attacks Over 1,000 Km From Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
Social media

Russia on Tuesday reported drone attacks on factories in the republic of Tatarstan, more than 1,100 kilometers from Ukraine, and said people were wounded in the strikes.

"Drone attacks took place against factories in Tatarstan at Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk," Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov's press service said on Telegram.

The attacks "did not cause serious damage and the working of the factories was not affected," the statement said, adding: "Unfortunately in Yelabuga, there were people wounded."

There is a special economic zone near Yelabuga that houses chemical and mechanical engineering and metal treatment factories.

Nizhnekamsk has a large petrol refinery.

In the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, two people were injured when two drones struck a house, the local administration said in a statement.

Read more about: Tatarstan , Regions , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Protected site

In Photos: UNESCO Adds Astronomical Observatories in Russia’s Tatarstan to World Heritage List

The unique astronomical observatories are known for their preservation complete with authentic astronomical instruments.
1 Min read
under fire

Russia Says Repelled Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Attack on Crimea

Thirty-three drones "were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching their targets," the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
1 Min read
air defense

Three Drones Downed in Central Russia's Kaluga Region

Kaluga's governor said the drones were shot down in the south of the region, a few hundred kilometers southwest of Moscow.
1 Min read
tatar diaspora

Ravaged By Fires, a Tatar Village in West Siberia Calls on Tatarstan to Fund Reconstruction

“There are tears, but [there is] also hope that we will rebuild everything.”
3 Min read