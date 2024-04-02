Russia Reports Drone Attacks Over 1,000 Km From Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday reported drone attacks on factories in the republic of Tatarstan, more than 1,100 kilometers from Ukraine, and said people were wounded in the strikes.

"Drone attacks took place against factories in Tatarstan at Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk," Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov's press service said on Telegram.

The attacks "did not cause serious damage and the working of the factories was not affected," the statement said, adding: "Unfortunately in Yelabuga, there were people wounded."