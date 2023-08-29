Russia Says Foiled Latest Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian air defense systems downed multiple Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

Two drones "were destroyed" by air defenses over the Tula region south of Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Another drone was "destroyed by air defense forces" over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, at around 11 p.m. Moscow time on Monday, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry did not say whether there had been damage or casualties as a result of either incident.

Moscow and other Russian regions have become increasingly targeted by Ukrainian drones in recent weeks after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to "return" the war to Russia.

The attacks have caused little serious damage.