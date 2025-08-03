Ukrainian Drones Spark Fire at Sochi Oil Depot

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Sochi, the southwestern Russian resort that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, local authorities said Sunday.

"Sochi suffered a drone attack by the Kyiv regime last night," the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region, Veniamine Kondratiev, said on Telegram.

Drone wreckage hit an "oil tank, which caused a fire," he said.

Ukraine has regularly hit Russian oil and gas infrastructure in response to attacks on its own territory since Russia began its offensive in February 2022.

Overnight, 127 firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, Kondratiev said. Images broadcast by Russian media, but whose authenticity AFP could not verify, showed flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising from the site.

Air traffic was suspended at Sochi airport but resumed shortly afterward, Russia's air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said.