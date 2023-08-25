Russia Says Repelled Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Attack on Crimea

Russia downed a barrage of 42 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday, in the largest recent air attack on the peninsula and a day after Kyiv claimed its special forces carried out a raid on the annexed territory.

Nine drones were "destroyed... over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the Defense Ministry wrote on the Telegram messaging app early Friday.

Thirty-three others "were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching their targets," it added without specifying whether there had been any damage or casualties.

Earlier, a local Russia-installed official said several drones had been destroyed over the sea off Crimea's Cape Khersones.

The cape is located in the southwest of the peninsula near Sevastopol, which is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.