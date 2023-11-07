Russia Says Foiled Ukrainian Drone Attack on Annexed Crimea

Russia foiled an attempted Ukrainian drone attack Tuesday morning, shooting down drones over the Black Sea and the annexed Crimean peninsula, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

"On the morning of November 7, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 17 unmanned aerial vehicles against buildings on Russian territory was repelled," the Defense Ministry said.

"Anti-aircraft defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian drones and eight others were intercepted over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea," it added.

One man was left in serious condition after falling debris injured him, according to the Kremlin-installed head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.

There were no other injuries or serious damage, Razvozhayev said.

Moscow and Kyiv have launched regular overnight drone attacks against each other in the months since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, with both sides usually claiming to have disabled or shot down dozens of aerial objects each week.