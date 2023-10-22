Russia Says It Downed 3 Ukraine Missiles Targeting Crimea

Russian forces shot down three missiles on Sunday targeting the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, a Russian official said.

The peninsula is crucial to Russia's military offensive, both for supplying troops in southern Ukraine and for carrying out missile strikes from the sea.

It is a regular target for Kyiv, and attacks on military installations there have intensified as Ukraine vows to recapture the peninsula.

"Three enemy missiles heading toward Crimea were downed" in the Kherson region, its Moscow-installed official, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram.

Last month, Ukraine launched an unprecedented missile strike on the naval headquarters on the peninsula.

Moscow said one Russian serviceman was missing after the attack, which heavily damaged the building, while Kyiv claimed that the strike killed more than 30 officers.