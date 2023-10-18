Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Downed 28 Drones Near Crimea, Border Regions

Russia’s air defense systems downed at least 28 drones over territories near Ukraine overnight, Moscow’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Air defense assets on duty “intercepted and destroyed” drones over the Black Sea and the Belgorod and Kursk regions in western Russia, it said.

Russia’s military did not provide details of any damages sustained on the ground or at sea.

The governors of the Belgorod and Kursk regions both said there were no casualties from the strikes in their regions.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said that drone debris slightly damaged a local school, but classes were not disrupted.

Russian regions that border Ukraine have accused Kyiv’s armed forces of near-daily drone strikes and shelling on civilian targets since Kyiv launched its counteroffensive in June.

Ukraine does not typically claim responsibility for attacks on Russia's border regions.

Both Russia and Ukraine report regular drone incursions as Kyiv presses a counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-held territory.

