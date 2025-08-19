Russia Returns 1K Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers

Russia has returned the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers, five of whom died while in Russian captivity, authorities in Kyiv said Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the exchange was part of agreements reached during Russian-Ukrainian peace talks held in Istanbul earlier this summer.

The agency said the soldiers had died in southeastern Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in southwestern Russia’s border region of Kursk, which Ukrainian forces briefly occupied following a surprise incursion last August.

Moscow has not yet commented on the exchange.

The state-run news agency TASS, citing an anonymous source, reported that Russia returned 19 bodies of its soldiers on Tuesday. A similar 1,000-for-19 exchange took place on July 17.