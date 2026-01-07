Moscow Demands U.S. Allow Swift Return of Seized Tanker's Russian Crew

Russia has urged the United States to allow the swift return of Russian crew members from a tanker seized by Washington in the North Atlantic.

"Given incoming information about the presence of Russian citizens among the crew, we demand that the United States ensure humane and dignified treatment, strictly respect their rights and interests and not impede their speedy return to their homeland," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

It did not say how many Russian nationals were on board the Russian-flagged tanker, which Washington's forces had pursued from the coast of Venezuela.

U.S. officials say the tanker is part of a so-called shadow fleet that carries oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of US sanctions.

The ship had thwarted an earlier attempt to board it last month near Venezuela, where a U.S. raid on Saturday toppled the country's authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro.

"The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court," U.S. European Command, which oversees American forces in the region, said in a statement on X.

After the operation, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth posted that the U.S. blockade on Venezuelan oil was in full effect "anywhere in the world."

Shortly after confirming the successful North Atlantic seizure, the U.S. military announced a second sanctioned tanker ship had been seized in the Caribbean Sea.

U.S. special forces at the weekend snatched Maduro and his wife from Caracas and flew them to New York to face trial on drug charges.

Since then, Trump has said that the United States will "run" Venezuela and U.S. companies will control its critical oil industry.