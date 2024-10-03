Russian ‘Mercenary’ Trial of 72-Year-Old American Made Secret

A Moscow court ordered that the trial of a 72-year-old U.S. citizen, accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, proceed in secret on Thursday.
The man, identified as Stefan Hubbard of Michigan, appeared in court wearing a black hat and beige jacket, walking slowly and dragging his feet, an AFP journalist reported from the court.
He faces up to 10 years in prison for fighting as a mercenary on the side of Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
At the start of a hearing, prosecutors requested the trial be moved behind closed doors — standard practice for high-profile or politically sensitive trials in Russia.
The defense did not contest the request, so the judge asked journalists and U.S. embassy officials to leave the courtroom.
Prosecutors allege that Hubbard was paid at least $1,000 per month to join a Ukrainian territorial defense unit. They say he underwent training, was given a combat uniform and “took part in the armed conflict” in Ukraine.
They say he was captured on April 2, 2022, weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Russia's state-run TASS news agency said Hubbard had been living in the Ukrainian city of Izium in northeastern Kharkiv region since 2014.
Russian forces took control of the city shortly after ordering troops into Ukraine, before being ousted in September 2022 in a lightning counter-offensive by Kyiv.
Russia has arrested several U.S. citizens in recent years, including for alleged offenses related to its war in Ukraine.
They include Ksenia Karelina, a joint U.S.-Russian citizen, who was arrested while visiting family in Russia and later sentenced to 12 years in jail for donating around $50 to a Ukrainian organization.
Two Colombian citizens are also being held in Russia on charges of being "mercenaries" for Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.