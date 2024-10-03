Russian ‘Mercenary’ Trial of 72-Year-Old American Made Secret

A Moscow court ordered that the trial of a 72-year-old U.S. citizen, accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, proceed in secret on Thursday.

The man, identified as Stefan Hubbard of Michigan, appeared in court wearing a black hat and beige jacket, walking slowly and dragging his feet, an AFP journalist reported from the court.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for fighting as a mercenary on the side of Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

At the start of a hearing, prosecutors requested the trial be moved behind closed doors — standard practice for high-profile or politically sensitive trials in Russia.

The defense did not contest the request, so the judge asked journalists and U.S. embassy officials to leave the courtroom.

Prosecutors allege that Hubbard was paid at least $1,000 per month to join a Ukrainian territorial defense unit. They say he underwent training, was given a combat uniform and “took part in the armed conflict” in Ukraine.