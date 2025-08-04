Young Woman Fined for Filming Oil Depot Fire After Ukrainian Drone Attack

A court in the southern Krasnodar region on Monday fined a tourist 30,000 rubles ($376) for recording a video of an oil depot near the city of Sochi after a Ukrainian drone strike set it ablaze.

The video shows two young women and a young man lip-syncing to a song in front of the burning oil depot, which was attacked between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Authorities in the Krasnodar region said the fire was extinguished 11 hours after the strike.

Law enforcement authorities shared a video on Sunday evening showing the three young people with their faces blurred, issuing an on-camera apology for having recorded and published the video on social media.

The Adler District Court found Karina Oshchurkova, 20, guilty of violating rules during a state of emergency, an administrative offense that entails a maximum fine of 50,000 rubles.

“Oshchurkova told the court she carried out her thoughtless act under the influence of alcohol,” the Krasnodar region’s court system wrote on Telegram.