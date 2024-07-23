At Least 1 Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Russian Ferry Port

A Ukrainian drone attack on a ferry port in southern Russia early Tuesday killed at least one person and injured five others, state media reported, citing emergency services.

According to regional authorities, several drones targeted a passenger ship at the Port Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region.

“The Kyiv regime has again attempted a terrorist attack in the Krasnodar region. This morning, drones attacked a ferry in Port Kavkaz,” Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on social media. “Unfortunately, there are injured and dead among the crew and employees.”

The state-run Interfax news agency, citing unnamed emergency service workers, said one person was killed in the attack.

Port Kavkaz is one of Russia’s largest passenger ports, and it connects mainland Russia with annexed Crimea through a railroad and ferry line.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its air defense destroyed or intercepted 21 drones over Crimea and the Black Sea.

Authorities in Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike.

In May, the Ukrainian forces fired missiles at the Port Kavkaz oil terminal as part of a larger operation to disrupt the Russian forces’ logistics in annexed Crimea.