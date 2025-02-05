Ukrainian Drone Attack Sets Oil Depot Ablaze in Southern Russia, Authorities Say

A drone attack in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region ignited a fire at an oil depot Wednesday, the regional governor said.

The attack targeted the village of Novominskaya, where debris from a downed drone fell on an oil reservoir, Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"A fire has broken out," Kondratyev wrote on Telegram, adding that 55 firefighters had been dispatched to the scene.

"No one has been wounded, according to initial information," he said, adding that the depot contained only "insignificant remnants of petroleum products."

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said two Ukrainian drones attacked the Kursk region, and two more targeted the Belgorod region, both of which border Ukraine.