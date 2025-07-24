2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Sochi Olympic Village

Two women were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack near the resort city of Sochi in southern Russia, regional authorities said early Thursday.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said debris from a downed drone fell in the town of Adler, just south of Sochi, after it was intercepted by Russian air defense systems. The women were killed on Aviatsionnaya Ulitsa, he added.

“Parts of the drone also landed on the grounds of an oil depot,” Kondratyev wrote on Telegram. The crash site is located not far from the Olympic Park, where Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics, and near Sochi’s Vitaliy Sevastyanov Airport.

Eleven people were injured in the attack, Kondratyev said, including a traffic police officer who was airlifted to a regional hospital. Four people were hospitalized, while the rest received outpatient care.

“I have instructed Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin to provide support to the families of the victims and those who were injured,” the governor said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems downed seven Ukrainian drones over the Krasnodar region overnight, along with nearly two dozen others over the Black and Azov seas.