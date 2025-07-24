2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Sochi Olympic Village

Two women were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack near the resort city of Sochi in southern Russia, regional authorities said early Thursday.
Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said debris from a downed drone fell in the town of Adler, just south of Sochi, after it was intercepted by Russian air defense systems. The women were killed on Aviatsionnaya Ulitsa, he added.
“Parts of the drone also landed on the grounds of an oil depot,” Kondratyev wrote on Telegram. The crash site is located not far from the Olympic Park, where Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics, and near Sochi’s Vitaliy Sevastyanov Airport.
Eleven people were injured in the attack, Kondratyev said, including a traffic police officer who was airlifted to a regional hospital. Four people were hospitalized, while the rest received outpatient care.
“I have instructed Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin to provide support to the families of the victims and those who were injured,” the governor said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems downed seven Ukrainian drones over the Krasnodar region overnight, along with nearly two dozen others over the Black and Azov seas.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.