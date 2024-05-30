Russia Says Destroyed Ukrainian Drones, Missiles Near Crimea

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that it downed 13 Ukrainian drones in the southern Krasnodar region and areas close to the annexed Crimean peninsula.
On Thursday morning, "five Ukrainian aerial drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense systems in the Krasnodar region," the ministry said in a statement.
Another eight drones were intercepted during the night "over the Black Sea, close to the Crimean coast," the statement added.
The Defense Ministry said it also destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea that were "heading for Crimea."
Likewise, it said that eight U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles were shot down by air defense systems over the Sea of Azov, near the annexed peninsula.
Faced with more than two years of Russian bombardments, Ukraine has increasingly taken the fight to Russian soil, often targeting energy infrastructure across the border.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.