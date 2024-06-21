Wave of Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Kills 1

Updated with Ukrainian army statement.

Russia's Defense Ministery said Friday that its air defense forces downed 114 drones launched overnight by Ukraine, with at least one person killed in the mass wave of attacks.

"Russian anti-aerial defense systems intercepted and destroyed 70 drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, 43 drones over the Krasnodar region and one drone over Volgograd," the defense ministry said in a statement.

In the southern Krasnodar region, a worker at a heating station was killed when a drone struck the facility near the Yuzhny train station, Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Several administrative buildings at an oil refinery were also damaged in the Severski district, he said.