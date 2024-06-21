Wave of Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Kills 1

Updated with Ukrainian army statement.
Russia's Defense Ministery said Friday that its air defense forces downed 114 drones launched overnight by Ukraine, with at least one person killed in the mass wave of attacks.
"Russian anti-aerial defense systems intercepted and destroyed 70 drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, 43 drones over the Krasnodar region and one drone over Volgograd," the defense ministry said in a statement.
In the southern Krasnodar region, a worker at a heating station was killed when a drone struck the facility near the Yuzhny train station, Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.
Several administrative buildings at an oil refinery were also damaged in the Severski district, he said.
Ukraine's armed forces later claimed responsibility for the strikes on Friday, saying it launched drones against "the Afipskiy, Ilskiy, Krasnodar and Astrakhan oil refineries," as well as a radio and intelligence center in southern Russia.
The Ukrainian military added that one of its drones targeted a "preparation and storage area" in the Krasnodar region, resulting in a "series of explosions and a fire with subsequent detonation."
Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has ramped up its attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, including strikes on oil depots and refineries, as it tries to hit the Kremlin's wallet and reduce the availability of fuel for Moscow's war machine.
Meanwhile, Russian missile and drone strikes aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure have crippled the country's electricity generation capacity and have forced Kyiv to impose rolling blackouts and import electricity from the EU.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.