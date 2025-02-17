Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Pipeline in Southern Russia, Disrupting Oil Supplies

By AFP
A pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. cpc.ru

Ukrainian drones struck a key pumping station on a major international pipeline in southern Russia, disrupting oil supplies from Kazakhstan, the pipeline operator said Monday.

In the latest attack overnight, seven explosive-laden drones struck a pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which carries Kazakh oil across southern Russia for export via the Black Sea, including to Western Europe.

"Oil transportation through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system is being carried out at reduced pumping levels," the company said on social media.

The 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) pipeline is operated by a consortium that includes the Russian and Kazakh governments, as well as Western energy majors Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell. In 2024, the pipeline loaded more than 63 million tons of oil onto tankers at its terminal in the southern Russian port of Novorossiysk, the company said.

The overnight attack targeted the Kropotkinskaya pumping station, the pipeline's largest in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

No injuries were reported, and staff prevented the attack from causing an oil spill, CPC said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had "intercepted and destroyed" 90 Ukrainian drones, including 24 over the Krasnodar region, where the Caspian Pipeline Consortium operates.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said it shot down 83 out of 147 drones launched by Russia overnight, adding that another 59 were "lost" without causing damage.

Ukrainian grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced emergency power outages in some regions due to Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Krasnodar

