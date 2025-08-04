Vologda Governor Escalates Fight With Liquor Store Giant Krasnoe & Beloe

The national liquor store chain Krasnoe & Beloe is closing all of its stores in the northwestern Vologda region, the local governor claimed Monday, only for the company to deny the move hours later.

Governor Georgy Filimonov announced that Krasnoe & Beloe, one of Russia’s largest alcohol retailers, is “leaving” the region after its license was allegedly terminated at the company’s request. He framed the move as a win for his administration’s new restrictions on alcohol sales.

“This is the direct result of Vologda’s new regional law limiting alcohol sales,” Filimonov wrote on Telegram.

Krasnoe & Beloe founder Sergei Studennikov told the RBC news outlet that the governor’s claim was a “lie.” While the company acknowledged losing its alcohol license, it denied plans to exit the region entirely.

Filimonov, however, doubled down: “Let them sell bread and groceries then. I’d advise them to change their storefront sign because they won’t sell alcohol in the Vologda region. They have no license.”

He also promised to help laid-off workers find new jobs through regional labor services and encouraged landlords of vacated shops to rebrand them as cafes or bakeries.