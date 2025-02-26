Vologda Region Officials Arrested on Bribery Charges Amid Growing Pressure on Governor

Russian law enforcement authorities arrested two senior officials from the northwestern Vologda region on bribery charges, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Wednesday, citing anonymous police sources.

Federal Security Service (FSB) agents and Investigative Committee operatives reportedly caught Deputy Governor Denis Alexeyev and Kirill Bocharov, head of Vologda’s representative office in Moscow, in the act of receiving part of a 100 million ruble ($1.1 million) bribe.

According to Kommersant, the officials sought the money in exchange for extending a land lease contract and providing “general patronage” to a local timber company. Both Alexeyev and Bocharov denied the charges, the newspaper added.

The arrests add to a growing political storm surrounding Vologda region Governor Georgy Filimonov, who has been embroiled in a series of controversies in recent weeks. Political analysts and anonymously run Telegram channels say the controversies are connected to an alleged conflict between Filimonov and the industrial giant Severstal.